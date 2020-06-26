Pink Palace Crafts Fair 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Friends of the Pink Palace Museum, host of what would have been the 48th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair, announced Friday, June 26th, that they would cancel this year’s Crafts Fair over concerns about the coronavirus.

“I am so disappointed that we had to cancel the fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the concern with holding large events,” said Pam Dickey, chairman of the Pink Palace Crafts Fair, in a statement. "The Friends of the Pink Palace are the largest donor to the Pink Palace Museum system. Their support helps provide free admission and programs to Title 1 students through the Open Doors/ Open Minds program."

From its start in 1973 on the lawn of the Pink Palace Museum with roughly 30 craftsmen to last year’s festival, which hosted more than 200 craftspeople, t he Pink Palace Crafts Fair has a long history as a Friends of the Pink Palace fundraiser and a Memphis fall staple.

The Crafts Fair, an autumn celebration of crafters, makers, and artisans, was originally scheduled to be held Friday, September 25th, through Sunday, September 27th, at Audubon Park.