Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 26, 2020

Pink Palace Crafts Fair 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge PINK PALACE MUSEUM
  • Pink Palace Museum

The Friends of the Pink Palace Museum, host of what would have been the 48th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair, announced Friday, June 26th, that they would cancel this year’s Crafts Fair over concerns about the coronavirus.


“I am so disappointed that we had to cancel the fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the concern with holding large events,” said Pam Dickey, chairman of the Pink Palace Crafts Fair, in a statement. "The Friends of the Pink Palace are the largest donor to the Pink Palace Museum system. Their support helps provide free admission and programs to Title 1 students through the Open Doors/ Open Minds program."


The Crafts Fair, an autumn celebration of crafters, makers, and artisans, was originally scheduled to be held Friday, September 25th, through Sunday, September 27th, at Audubon Park.

From its start in 1973 on the lawn of the Pink Palace Museum with roughly 30 craftsmen to last year’s festival, which hosted more than 200 craftspeople, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has a long history as a Friends of the Pink Palace fundraiser and a Memphis fall staple.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 25-July 1
Don Bryant's You Make Me Feel is an Instant Classic
Evil or Stupid?
Heart of Gold: S. A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Conclusion
Brother Robert: New Memoir Sheds Fresh Light on a Legend:
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation