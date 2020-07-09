Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Google Operations Center Going Up in Southaven

The mayor of Southaven is touting the just-announced U.S. Google Operations Center as one of the most significant developments to happen to the city.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the new 60,000 square-foot facility will provide human customer and operations support for Google customers and users around the world. The customer service will include answering calls, troubleshooting, and helping set up ad campaigns.

It will be at 5665 Airways Boulevard north of the Tanger Outlet Mall and adjacent to I-55. 

Construction is expected to begin in August with occupancy and operations beginning the second quarter of 2021. Musselwhite says 100 new professional jobs will come initially with plans to expand to 350 from the local workforce.

Google has two other facilities like this, one in the Philippines, the other in India.

“We are excited to continue growing our workforce across the southeast and are confident that Mississippi will be a great home for Google,” said Troy Dickerson, VP of Google Operations Center, in a press release.


