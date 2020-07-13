County Adds 720 Virus Cases From Friday to Monday

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 720 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday morning to Monday morning.Test results reported Monday morning showed 153 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. The latest weekly data available shows 14.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 28th, an increase over the 12.4 percent of positive test reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose to 8.9 percent on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 13,855. The death toll rose by eight from Friday morning to Monday morning in Shelby County and now stands at 222.