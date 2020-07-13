Monday, July 13, 2020
Memphis Black Lives Mural Defaced
By Maya Smith
on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 2:36 PM
A Black Lives Matter mural painted on the ground at Health Sciences Park has been painted over.
The large yellow mural, created June 24th near the spot where a Nathan Bedford Forrest statue once stood, mirrored those painted on streets across the country in recent weeks.
Memphis Police Department (MPD) did not immediately respond to the Flyer
's inquiry about whether or not the mural's defacing will be investigated, as well as if it is considered a hate crime.
Two California residents are now facing hate crime charges
for their role in painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in Contra Costa County.
Van Turner, executive director of the nonprofit Greenspace that owns the park, said he committed to restoring the mural.
