Pink Palace Reopening Theater, Planetarium July 21st

With Jaws
, black holes, and dinosaurs as lures, the Pink Palace Museum's CTI Giant Screen Theater and AutoZone Dome Planetarium will have a limited reopening Tuesday, July 21st. The 400-seat theater will be restricted to 50 people and the 145-seat planetarium will only admit 20 people per show to accommodate social distancing.
Bill Walsh, the museum's marketing manager, says visitors will be required to wear masks at all times and places. Guests should arrive 20 minutes before showtime to accommodate temperature checks, entry questions, and other procedures. Concession items will not be available at the theater entrance, but candy and drinks can be purchased at the Museum Store.
Walsh says the lineup includes daily screenings of Dinosaurs of Antarctica
and weekend showings of the original 1975 version of Jaws
on the giant screen. The planetarium will have daily showings of the popular Black Holes
show.
