Bill Walsh, the museum's marketing manager, says visitors will be required to wear masks at all times and places. Guests should arrive 20 minutes before showtime to accommodate temperature checks, entry questions, and other procedures. Concession items will not be available at the theater entrance, but candy and drinks can be purchased at the Museum Store.

With, black holes, and dinosaurs as lures, the Pink Palace Museum's CTI Giant Screen Theater and AutoZone Dome Planetarium will have a limited reopening Tuesday, July 21st. The 400-seat theater will be restricted to 50 people and the 145-seat planetarium will only admit 20 people per show to accommodate social distancing.Walsh says the lineup includes daily screenings ofand weekend showings of the original 1975 version ofon the giant screen. The planetarium will have daily showings of the popularshow.Theater information is here , and planetarium information is here