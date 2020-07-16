Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Pink Palace Reopening Theater, Planetarium July 21st

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM

With Jaws, black holes, and dinosaurs as lures, the Pink Palace Museum's CTI Giant Screen Theater and AutoZone Dome Planetarium will have a limited reopening Tuesday, July 21st. The 400-seat theater will be restricted to 50 people and the 145-seat planetarium will only admit 20 people per show to accommodate social distancing.

click to enlarge jaws-jaws-468738_1024_782.jpg
Bill Walsh, the museum's marketing manager, says visitors will be required to wear masks at all times and places. Guests should arrive 20 minutes before showtime to accommodate temperature checks, entry questions, and other procedures. Concession items will not be available at the theater entrance, but candy and drinks can be purchased at the Museum Store.

Walsh says the lineup includes daily screenings of Dinosaurs of Antarctica and weekend showings of the original 1975 version of Jaws on the giant screen. The planetarium will have daily showings of the popular Black Holes show.

Theater information is here, and planetarium information is here.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 16-22
Close the Bars! Open the Schools!
Another “Bogus Ballot”
Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door
Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation