Average Positivity Rate Hits 10 Percent

Shelby County added 402 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Sunday morning.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 15.5 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 12th, a slight increase over the 15.2 percent of positive tests reported the week before.The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen. The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 9.8 percent Wednesday, according to the latest information, on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 19,166. Three new deaths were reported since Friday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 262.The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 5,439. The figure is 28.4 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. However, there are 8,053 contacts now in quarantine.