Online Lecture Series Focuses on Black Lives in America

Braver Angels is a grassroots organization that works to closes depolarize politics. The group consists of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents and hosts lectures, guest speakers, film views, and open panels with the hope of finding common ground in politics.
This Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., the group will be hosting an American Public Forum scholar Glenn Loury, media entrepreneur, and activist Joy Donnell, and businessman/community advocate Nel Glover in a discussion on the future of Black America. The event will be moderated by Braver Angels.
On Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m., the Braver Angels community and Americans from across the country will debate the subject of reparations and the logistics behind them in modern times. Coleman Hughes, Roderick Graham, Jason Hill are guests to look out for during the live stream.
Finally, on Friday starting at 8 p.m., Braver Angels will be hosting the inaugural meeting of the Braver Angels Film discussion group by doing a deep dive into the movie Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America.
