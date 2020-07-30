Federal Legislation Would Ban Greyhound Racing Nationwide

New federal legislation would end greyhound racing nationwide and also ban the use of live animals for greyhound training.



The bill, known as the Greyhound Protection Act, was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) and Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-San Fernando).

“Greyhound racing will soon end in the United States, and this bill allows for a managed phase-out of the activity to enable planning to provide homes for the dogs and certainty for the owners, workers, and breeders in the industry,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “Greyhound racing is dying, and it’s best to manage the shutdown of the industry to allow for a soft landing for the people and the animals involved.”

The bill comes in the wake of a national investigation by GREY2K USA which found rampant cases of animals abused in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The investigation found evidence of “farms” training dogs by allowing them to chase and maul live animals to accustom them to chasing the mechanical lure used for racing.

“Our new investigation of greyhound breeding farms shows that dog racing is cruel from start to finish,” noted Christine A. Dorchak, president and general counsel of GREY2K USA. “This is an antiquated industry with a compulsion for cruelty.

In June, Texas’s last track became the most recent one to announce an end to live racing. Alabama’s lone track announced an end to live racing effective in April. Last October, Southland Casino Racing stated that they would close their West Memphis track by December 2022.