Health Department Reports 207 New COVID Cases

As of Tuesday, August 4th, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 207 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases up to 22,120. The most recent 7-day rolling positivity rate data (from July 29th) puts the positivity rate at 15.9 percent, with a 7-day moving average of 239 cases. *New case counts in each SCHD graph usually lag by four to five days.

The overall positivity rate of Shelby County, however, now stands at 10.5 percent. To date, the county has performed 209,863 tests. There are currently 5,035 active COVID-19 cases.

SCHD also reported two new deaths, bringing the number of fatal cases up to 286.