Mid-South Fair Announces Postponement

The Mid-South Fair, originally scheduled for September 24-October 4, today announced the event will be postponed until late October.In a press release, Todd Mastry, executive director of the Mid-South Fair, stated:“It is and always will be our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for all employees and guests of the Mid-South Fair, which is why we felt this postponement was necessary. We’re communicating regularly with government officials and our midway provider to stay abreast of developments that will shape the safety precautions we'll have in place at the Fair."The 161st Mid-South Fair is now scheduled for October 23-November 1 at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.