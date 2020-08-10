Weekly Positive Rate Falls for Second Straight Week

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 281 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Sunday morning.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 15.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 26th. The figure is down from the 15.8 percent rate recorded for the week of July 19th. It marks the second decrease in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Monday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department, for all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 23,810. Three new deaths were reported since Sunday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 304.The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 4,599. The figure is just lower than 19 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are 9,058 contacts now in quarantine.