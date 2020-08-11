Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Active Virus Cases Fall, More Than 9,000 in Quarantine

Shelby County added 247 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 15.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 26th. The figure is down from the 15.8 percent rate recorded for the week of July 19th. It marks the second decrease in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department, for all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 24,057. Four new deaths were reported since Monday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 308.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 4,410. The figure is about 18 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are 9,069 contacts now in quarantine.

click to enlarge chart-37.png
click to enlarge chart-38.png
click to enlarge image004.jpg
click to enlarge image010.png

click to enlarge image011.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-11_at_9.56.41_am.png
screen_shot_2020-08-11_at_9.48.35_am.png
click to enlarge image003.png

