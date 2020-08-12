Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Report Links Mask Requirements to Hospitalization Declines

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Grace Byeitima’s Mbabazi - COURTESY MBABAZI HOUSE OF STYLE
  • Courtesy Mbabazi House of Style
  • Grace Byeitima’s Mbabazi

Wear a mask to flatten the curve.

That’s the main takeaway from a new report from public health researchers at Vanderbilt University. They found “in areas where masking requirements have been implemented, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been stable or declined compared to areas where there are no such requirements.”

Masking requirements are now implemented in 26 Tennessee counties, covering nearly 68 percent of the state’s population. In those areas, hospitalizations have flattened or declined.

This chart shows hospitalizations in areas where all or most of the citizens live under mask requirements:
click to enlarge VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
  • Vanderbilt University
This chart shows hospitalizations in areas where very few citizens are required to wear a mask:
click to enlarge VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
  • Vanderbilt University

The researchers noted that it is tough to attribute declines in hospitalizations directly to wearing a mask. Some counties, like Shelby County, also put restrictions on large gatherings, closed bars, and restricted crowds in restaurants to slow the spread of the virus.

”What we do know is that Tennessee communities that have initiated multi-faceted public health responses to COVID-19 — including mask requirements — have seen lower growth in hospitalizations over the summer months,” reads the report. “Additional steps to put in similar protocols and public health measures in the remaining areas could help ensure that the state can remain open for both education and business in the months ahead.”

Read the report here:
PDF Vanderbilt_COVID19_Report_-_Masking_and_Hospitalizations_-_081020.pdf

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Dark Deep Woods ...
Knock On Wood! Eddie Floyd on Music, Life, and His New Book
“I’m No Newcomer”
Oat to Joy: Amanda Krog’s Nine Oat One Granola
Foster’s Beer: How the “Oil Can” Got to America
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation