Friday, August 14, 2020

Positivity Rate Falls for Third Straight Week

Shelby County added 200 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Wednesday morning. New cases counts have been below 200 for the past two days.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 13.5 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 2nd. The figure is down from the 15.3 percent rate recorded for the week of July 26th. It marks the third decrease straight decline in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Friday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department. The figure is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 24,547.

Three new deaths were reported since Thursday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 319.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 3,857, down from the 3,968 cases that were active Thursday. The figure is about 15.7 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are now 9,202 contacts now in quarantine.
click to enlarge image015.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-14_at_11.37.32_am.png
click to enlarge image017.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-14_at_11.37.41_am.png
click to enlarge chart-40.png
click to enlarge image003.png
click to enlarge image005.jpg
click to enlarge image019.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-14_at_11.28.22_am.png

