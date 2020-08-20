Crosstown Calls for Your Memories for Third Anniversary

Crosstown Concourse opened to much fanfare in 2017 with tours and live music events dominating the day and night. The same was true for 2018 and 2019.But this year, thanks to COVID-19, Crosstown is calling for a more muted celebration.

With the Concourse unable to safely host a celebration, they have asked for the community to share their favorite Crosstown photos on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtags #yourconcourse and #bettertogether for a chance to win a $50 Concourse gift card.



“Three years ago, when Concourse welcomed thousands of Memphians from all walks of life at the opening celebration, we were finally able to experience the vertical urban village dream of 'better together' in action," said Todd Richardson, president of the Crosstown Redevelopment Cooperative. "If absence makes the heart grow fonder, Crosstown Concourse's third anniversary this week has given us the opportunity to reminisce about our favorite memories and events over the last three years, and, as a result, cherish more than ever all the people and arts programming we miss so much.”

Memphians have until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 21st to make posts. Three winners will be randomly selected and announced on Concourse social media channels on Monday, August 24th.