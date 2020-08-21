Memphis Comic Expo 2020 Canceled

click to enlarge

Citing concerns over coronavirus and the safety and health of attendees, panelists, and volunteers, administrators for the Memphis Comic Expo (MCE) announced the convention’s cancelation for 2020 in a post to social media Friday, August 21st.“We cannot move forward without risking the safety [and] health of our guests, attendees, and volunteers,” the post reads. Festival founder Donald Juengling launched the convention in 2014, and the MCE has grown every year since. The expo had already lined up an impressive array of talent for this year’s edition, including artist Greg Capullo (, DC’s).The announcement included helpful information for vendors and artists who reserved booths at the event. They should look out for an email in the coming days with a link to a refund request form. “All vendors and artists are required to fill out the form linked in the email by October 17, 2020,” the post reads.As in the hopeful tales of heroes that inspired the event, the MCE announcement ends with a note of optimism: “We hope to see everyone next year.”