Monday, August 24, 2020

More Than 10,000 Contacts in Quarantine

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM


Shelby County added 289 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Sunday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 11.4 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 9th. The figure is down from the 13.2 percent  percent rate recorded for the week of August 2nd. It marked the fourth straight decline in the weekly positivity rate since mid-July.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Sunday, according to the latest data. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 26,406. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 366.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 3,384. The figure is 12.8 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are now 10,357 contacts now in quarantine.
click to enlarge image033.png
click to enlarge image032.png
click to enlarge image026.png
click to enlarge image034.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-24_at_10.19.46_am.png

