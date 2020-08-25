New Virus Cases Rise by 122

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 122 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 11.5 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 9th. The figure is down from the 13.2 percent percent rate recorded for the week of August 2nd. It marked the fourth straight decline in the weekly positivity rate since mid-July.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Monday, according to the latest data. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 26,528. No new deaths were reported since Monday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 366.The total of known COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 3,384. The figure has not been updated since Sunday. The number is 12.8 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There were 10,357 contacts in quarantine as of Monday.