Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 28, 2020

Active Virus Case Count Continues Steady Decline

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM


Shelby County added 149 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Thursday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 11.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 16th. The figure is down slightly from the 11.6 percent rate recorded for the week of August 9th. It marked the fifth straight decline in the weekly positivity rate since mid-July.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Friday morning. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 27,052. Five new deaths were reported since Wednesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 375.

The total of known COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 2,889, the latest in a number of declines for the figure this week. The number is 10.7 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. There were 10,357 contacts in quarantine as of Friday, the same number as Thursday and Wednesday.

click to enlarge image026.png
click to enlarge image027.jpg
click to enlarge image034.png
click to enlarge image032.png
click to enlarge image033.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-28_at_10.26.22_am.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 27-September 2
Winter is Coming
Two Conventions: Democrats Point With Pride; GOP Raises Alarms
“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?
The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation