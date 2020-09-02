New Case Count Falls Below 100

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 82 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Tuesday morning. The figure marks the first time daily case counts have been below 100 in recent weeks.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 11.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 16th. The figure is down slightly from the 11.6 percent rate recorded for the week of August 9th. It marked the fifth straight decline in the weekly positivity rate since mid-July.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Wednesday. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 27,779. One new death was reported since Tuesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 385.The total current number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 2,651. The number is 9.5 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. The new figure brings the percentage into single digits for the first time in many weeks. There were 10,404 contacts in quarantine as of Wednesday morning.