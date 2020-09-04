Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 4, 2020

Memphis Flyer Seeks News Reporter

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 2:02 PM

The Memphis Flyer is a locally owned and operated alternative newsweekly now in its fourth
decade of asking questions, sharing stories, and keeping our community informed.

The Flyer seeks a curious and focused journalist who aims to make Memphis a better place. The reporter will conduct research, interview sources, and write engaging stories to inform, captivate, and grow our audience in the Flyer’s weekly print publication and on its daily website. The
successful candidate is self-motivated, a clear communicator, and dedicated to producing high-quality, original, local journalism.

Skills:

• Staying up-to-date on current events in Memphis to predict and cover rising news stories
Collecting, verifying, and analyzing newsworthy information through strong digital searches and a basic understanding of public records

• Strong writing skills and the ability to convey clear, concise information to the Flyer
readership



• Keeping an open mind to tell stories you won’t find in other Memphis media

• Understanding of basic AP Style and the ability to adapt to the Memphis Flyer style guide

• Interacting professionally, building a network of sources within the community, and
conducting thoughtful, direct interviews

• Shooting digital photos and videos on a smartphone

Duties and Responsibilities:
• Meeting weekly and daily story deadlines

• Evaluating leads

• Pitching story ideas to editors

• Revising and editing work for editorial approval

• Collaborating with other reporters, editors, and production staff

• Taking photographs and recording video and audio

• Analyzing facts and information to determine the most effective way to tell a story

• Abiding by journalistic ethics

Requirements:
• A creative and inquiring mind

• The ability to gather, write, and edit news

• Knowledge of current affairs in Memphis and of the Memphis media landscape

• Computer proficiency (word processing, web search, database search, photo and file
management)

• Excellent communication and active listening skills

• Integrity, morality, and grit

• Bachelor’s degree or higher

• 1-2 years relevant experience

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

People of color, women, LGBTQ candidates, and others from groups underrepresented in the publishing community are strongly encouraged to apply.

To apply, please send a letter of introduction, resume, portfolio (links to digital stories are fine), and 2-3 references to hr@contemporary-media.com. No phone calls, please.

