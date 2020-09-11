Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 11, 2020

Active Cases Fall Below 1,500 in Shelby County

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 10:21 AM

Shelby County added 102 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning.

The figure is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 9.8 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 30th. That's the lowest weekly average rate since early June. The new weekly positive average is down from the 11.4 percent rate reported on the week of August 23rd.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.7 percent on Friday, where it's been for much of the week. The figure dipped slightly this week from the 10.8 percent average that has held steady for many weeks. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 28,754. Five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 410.



The total active number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County fell to 1,440 from Thursday to Friday, a reduction of 132. The figure marks the first time active cases have been below 1,500 in Shelby county for many weeks. Cases active now are 5 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. Those known to have the virus now represent 0.15 percent of Shelby County's total population.  

There are 9,402 contacts in quarantine, down slightly from Thursday but still below 10,000 where it stood for many weeks.
click to enlarge image033.png
click to enlarge image032.png
click to enlarge image027.jpg
click to enlarge image034.png
click to enlarge image026.png
click to enlarge image029.png
click to enlarge image028.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-11_at_10.03.51_am.png

