Domestic Violence Rises During Pandemic

The Shelby County Crime Commission announced a sharp increase in domestic violence aggravated assaults during the months of May, June, and July.
Data released by the Memphis Police department showed a 21 percent increase throughout Shelby County. May was exceptionally bad, with the month showing almost a 30 percent increase in reported domestic violence aggravated assaults.
Though not explicitly stated by the Shelby County Crime Commission, it was inferred that quarantine conditions could have led to an increase in domestic violence calls. Prior to nationwide lockdown efforts, domestic violence aggravated assaults in Shelby County had been down almost 7 percent for the year.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.