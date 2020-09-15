Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Domestic Violence Rises During Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge SHELBY COUNTY CRIME COMMISSION
  • Shelby County Crime Commission

The Shelby County Crime Commission announced a sharp increase in domestic violence aggravated assaults during the months of May, June, and July.

Data released by the Memphis Police department showed a 21 percent increase throughout Shelby County. May was exceptionally bad, with the month showing almost a 30 percent increase in reported domestic violence aggravated assaults.

click to enlarge SHELBY COUNTY CRIME COMMISSION
  • Shelby County Crime Commission

Though not explicitly stated by the Shelby County Crime Commission, it was inferred that quarantine conditions could have led to an increase in domestic violence calls. Prior to nationwide lockdown efforts, domestic violence aggravated assaults in Shelby County had been down almost 7 percent for the year.


