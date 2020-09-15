New Tally Shows More Than 400,000 Virus Tests Given In County

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 213 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning, the first time the figure has been over 200 in many days.The Shelby County Health Department updated the way it reports testing volume in its Tuesday virus update. The new figure shows 404,062 tests have been given in the county, well above the 272,020 test total reported Monday.The figure has "been updated to include all tests performed for Shelby County residents, regardless of repeat testing" and "is now indicative of total testing volume." The number of total positive cases, however, remains the number of individuals testing positive rather than the number of total positive tests.Many figures in the Tuesday report rose, indicating more prevalence of the virus here than reported earlier. The rising results come nearly two weeks after the long Labor Day weekend.The latest weekly data available now shows 10.6 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 30th. That week's total had previously dropped to 9.6 percent and was the lowest weekly average rate since early June. The new weekly positive average is down from the 12.5 percent rate reported on the week of August 23rd.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 has hovered around 10.8 percent for many weeks. Tuesday's new rate rose to 11.3 percent. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 29,330. The death toll in Shelby County remains at 424.The total active number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County remains at 1,399. Cases active now are 4.8 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March.Those known to have the virus now represent around 0.15 percent of Shelby County's total population. There are 8,608 contacts in quarantine.