Monday, September 21, 2020

Virus Counts Still Elevated After Labor Day Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM


New virus case numbers remain elevated two weeks after the Labor Day weekend holiday.

New cases counts from Sunday morning were 231. Total current active cases of the virus rose, too, to 1,709. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The new testing figures remain high. The Shelby County Health Department now reports the total number of tests given, not just how many individuals have been tested. The figure rose from 416,920 on Friday morning to 428,525 on Monday morning.

The new reporting process changed the weekly positivity rates going back to March, in many cases the figures were reduced. For example, in July's height of the pandemic (so far), the positivity rate on tests was around 16 percent. With the new testing reporting process, the figure was reduced to 12 percent in numbers released by the health department.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before. This figure enjoyed weeks of declines following the county mask mandate and the closure of bars. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 6th was 6.5 percent, up slightly from the 6 percent recorded the week before.



The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,486. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 464. There are 7,376 contacts in quarantine.

click to enlarge image030.png
click to enlarge image029.png
click to enlarge image024.png
click to enlarge image031.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-21_at_10.51.42_am.png
click to enlarge image025.jpg
click to enlarge image026.jpg
click to enlarge image027.jpg

