Active Virus Cases Slide Again

New virus case numbers over the last 24 hours rose by 147, slightly above yesterday's total of 96 new cases.Total current active cases of the virus fell, though, to 1,668, down from the 1,731 cases active Wednesday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.The new testing figures remain high. The Shelby County Health Department now reports the total number of tests given, not just how many individuals have been tested. The figure rose from 431,848 on Wednesday to 435,221 Thursday morning.The new reporting process changed the weekly positivity rates going back to March, in many cases the figures were reduced. For example, in July's height of the pandemic (so far), the positivity rate on tests was around 16 percent. With the new testing reporting process, the figure was reduced to 12 percent in numbers released by the health department.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before. This figure enjoyed weeks of declines following the county mask mandate and the closure of bars. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 6th was 6.5 percent, up slightly from the 6 percent recorded the week before.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,837. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 449.There are 7,008 contacts in quarantine, a drop from the 7,032 in quarantine Wednesday.