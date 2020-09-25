New Arcade Plans to Bring Retro Feeling to Cooper-Young

A new arcade venture is set to open in Cooper-Young this weekend, bringing a vintage feel to the area. The arcade, called Nerd Alert, will house classic ’80s arcade machines, nostalgia and retro horror memorabilia, as well as oddball and gag gifts.

Nerd Alert is run by Melissa and Tyler Oswald. The couple, who in the past operated a similar venture in Morris, Illinois, called CLUTTER, relocated to Memphis earlier this year with the purpose of bringing a more nostalgic feel to the city. Since late July, the couple has been hard at work remodeling and renovating their shop.

In line with CDC guidelines, all arcade cabinets have been spaced out to adhere to social distancing policies, and masks are required for entry. They are also asking that all patrons take advantage of sanitizing stations placed throughout the shop.

Nerd Alert will celebrate their opening day on September 26th. They are located at 1061 S. Cooper Street.