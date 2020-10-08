New Virus Cases Rise By 82

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 87 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 32,595.Total current active cases of the virus fell to 1,441 Thursday morning, down from the 1,521 active cases reported Wednesday. The new active case count represents 4.4 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department said tests given here now total 477,824 after 2,550 tests were given in the last 24 hours.The latest weekly positivity rate fell one percentage point from the week before, the biggest decline in the number for three weeks. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 20th was 5.2 percent, down from the 6.3 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 13th.The latest weekly positive rate is the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.Total deaths now stand at 494. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.There are 6,862 contacts in quarantine.