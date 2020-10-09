Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, October 9, 2020

Health Department Reports 33 New Deaths In Data Update

New virus case numbers rose by 175 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 32,770.

Total current active cases of the virus rose to 1,483 Thursday morning. The new active case count represents 4.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department said tests given here now total 481,110 after 3,286 tests were given in the last 24 hours.

The latest weekly positivity rate held steady from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 27th was 5.2 percent, the same rate recorded for the week of September 20th.

The latest weekly positive rate remains the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.



Total deaths now stand at 527. the number is up by 33 over Thursday morning's total. However, the Shelby County Health Department said the deaths were not recorded over the last 24 hours.

"The surveillance team were updating records yesterday and made some adjustments to reflect the status of 33 people who died between August 15th and October 1st for whom the data was not compete or up to date," reads a statement from the health department.

The average age of those who have died here is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 6,862 contacts in quarantine.
