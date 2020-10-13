Lyft COVID-19 Guidelines Developed In Memphis

click to enlarge
Next time you hop in a Lyft, you can know it was (hopefully) cleaned with methods developed in Memphis.
The rideshare company worked with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) and P&G Professional to develop a clean ride guide
. The recommended vehicle cleaning process was developed specifically for rideshare vehicles.
The guide was developed to protect drivers and passengers from the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The measures are recommended to be used while wearing a face mask and riding with the windows down.
The guidelines recommend using only cleaning products on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s List N
.
The guidelines advise drivers to disinfect seat belts, door handles, knobs, and seat backs in the rider’s area. Also, they should clean the steering wheel, gear shift, rearview mirror, seatbelt, and door handle in the driver’s area, according to the guidelines.