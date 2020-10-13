Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Lyft COVID-19 Guidelines Developed In Memphis

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge LYFT
  • Lyft

Next time you hop in a Lyft, you can know it was (hopefully) cleaned with methods developed in Memphis.

The rideshare company worked with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) and P&G Professional to develop a clean ride guide. The recommended vehicle cleaning process was developed specifically for rideshare vehicles.

The guide was developed to protect drivers and passengers from the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The measures are recommended to be used while wearing a face mask and riding with the windows down.

LYFT
  • Lyft
The guidelines recommend using only cleaning products on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s List N.

The guidelines advise drivers to disinfect seat belts, door handles, knobs, and seat backs in the rider’s area. Also, they should clean the steering wheel, gear shift, rearview mirror, seatbelt, and door handle in the driver’s area, according to the guidelines.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Bid-Rigging for County Election Machinery?
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 8-14
Save Yourselves! Millennials Take On Alien Invasion. Laughs Ensue.
In Memoriam, Reverend John Wilkins: A Life Well Lived
Have a Blessed Day!
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation