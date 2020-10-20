Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Active Virus Cases Rise Above 2,000 As Surge Continues

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM



New virus case numbers rose by 342 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 34,850.

The higher daily figure tracks the fall surge in cases warned by Shelby County Health Department officials last week. Data reported Tuesday morning all point to an ongoing surge of virus cases here.

To visualize the data and the trend, have look at the seven-day rolling average heading back up in this chart:

click to enlarge chart-75.png




Total current active cases of the virus rose to 2,203. The new figure is the first time the active case count has been above 2,000 in many weeks. the figure had been as allow as 1,299 last month. The new active case count represents 6.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 5,592 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Tests here now total 517,192.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of October 4th was 5.9 percent, up from the 5.2 percent rate recorded for the week of September 27th. While it rose, the new rate is one of the lowest recorded her since the virus arrived in March.

One new death was recorded in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 554. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 7,140 contacts in quarantine.

click to enlarge chart-76.png
click to enlarge chart-80.png
click to enlarge chart-79.png
click to enlarge chart-81.png
click to enlarge chart-78.png
click to enlarge chart-83.png
click to enlarge chart-82.png
click to enlarge chart-77.png
click to enlarge image020.jpg

