Monday, October 26, 2020

All Virus Numbers Continue to Rise

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 11:57 AM



New virus case numbers rose by 404 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 36,492.

Total current active cases of the virus rose to 2,751. The figure rose above 2,000 just last week. The figure had been as low as 1,299 last month. The new active case count represents 7.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that tests here now total 538,994.

The latest weekly positivity rate surged more than 1 percent from the week before.The average rate of positive tests for the week of October 11th was 7.3 percent. That's up over the 6 percent rate recorded for the week of October 4th.



The new weekly average rate is the highest since mid-August, just as cases began to fall from a mid-July spike that had a weekly average positive rate of 12.7 percent.

Total deaths now stand at 563. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 7,660 contacts in quarantine.

click to enlarge image036.png
click to enlarge image035.png
screen_shot_2020-10-26_at_11.46.08_am.png
click to enlarge image027.png
click to enlarge image037.png
click to enlarge image030.jpg

