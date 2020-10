Half of Tennessee's registered voters have already cast their ballots in this year's presidential election.Early voting ended Thursday, October 29th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in the 14 days of early voting, 51 percent of registered voters here cast their ballots. In six counties — Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson — early voting turnout surpassed all voting totals from the 2016 election."County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible, and responsible election during early voting, and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” said Hargett.

