Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 2, 2020

Oswalt to Step Down as DMC President

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge Jennifer Oswalt - DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS COMMISSION
  • Downtown Memphis Commission
  • Jennifer Oswalt

Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) president Jennifer Oswalt will leave the organization at year's end and will be temporarily replaced by former DMC staffer Ray Brown until a permanent replacement is found. 

Oswalt joined the DMC as chief financial officer in 2015. She was elevated to president in 2017. Before her work with the Downtown Memphis Commission, Oswalt was CFO for Contemporary Media, Inc., parent company of the Memphis Flyer.

She leaves the DMC for a position in Knoxville with HF Capital. There, she will build the newly formed Family Investment Office for the Haslam family.

"Downtown Memphis is in a special place with eager and dedicated developers, supportive city and county government, and the opportunity for an influx of new residents and Downtowners of all types," Oswalt said about the future of Downtown Memphis. "I am confident in the DMC staff's strength, passion, and dedication to continuing the work of bettering Downtown to attract even more investment in years to come."

In her time with the DMC, the organization completed a parking study and a Downtown master plan that focused on the area's core, enhancing walkability, and strengthening connections to the riverfront.



The Downtown development pipeline rose to historic levels under Oswalt's leadership with projects like The Walk, One Beale, Tennessee Brewery, Orion and Rise projects, Loews, Arrive, Central Station and Canopy Hotels, and the recently announced Mobility Center.

click to enlarge Ray Brown - DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS COMMISSION
  • Downtown Memphis Commission
  • Ray Brown
Brown will step in as the DMC conducts a comprehensive search for Oswalt's replacement. He has served as the DMC's vice president of Planning and Development. He is the former chair of the Downtown Memphis Design Review Board and the current treasurer of the Center City Development Corporation.

"I believe in Downtown Memphis as the heart of our city. In various roles over two decades, I have been privileged to help Downtown grow towards its full potential," Brown said. "I thank the DMC for entrusting me with this stewardship."

A DMC search committee for the position will begin identifying and vetting candidates in early 2021. The position description will be posted on the DMC website later this month.

"We are truly grateful to Jennifer for her excellent stewardship of Downtown over the past four years," said Deni Reilly, DMC board chair. "Her ability to lead humbly, with vision, acumen, and integrity will serve her well in her new position.

"It is a testament to not only Jennifer but the DMC and Memphis that Governor [Bill] Haslam and his family sought her out for this high-profile position. We know she will soar in her new role and will always carry Downtown Memphis in her heart."

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Three Thoughts on Tiger Football
Tech Nonprofit CodeCrew Receives Major Donation
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 29-November 4
Sacha Baron Cohen Returns to Skewer Us in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best of Memphis 2020 Food & Drink
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation