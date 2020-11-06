Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, November 6, 2020

Tennessee Voters Showed Up for Kanye West

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge KANYE WEST/TWITTER
  • Kanye West/Twitter

Donald Trump won Tennessee, but Kanye West won its heart.

With 10,256 votes for him here, Tennesseans pulled the lever for West more than voters of any other state. Minnesota had the next-highest vote total for West with 7,654 votes cast for him there. Kentucky was next with 6,259 votes cast for West.

click to enlarge TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE
  • Tennessee Secretary of State


Here is West’s national total, according to Vulture:

Arkansas: 4,040



Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3,092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

West was Tennessee’s fourth-highest vote-getter. He was sandwiched between independent Jo Jorgensen (29,806 votes) and Independent Don Blankenship (5,350 votes).

West came in fourth in Shelby County, too. Here, he won 1,598 votes, coming behind Jorgenson (2,418 votes) and above write-in candidates (1,160 votes).

click to enlarge SHELBY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
  • Shelby County Election Commission

Davidson County (Nashville) secured the most votes for West. There, he won 2,590.

West won votes in all of Tennessee's 95 counties. He scored the lowest in Hancock County (Sneedville), which is north of Knoxville on the Virginia border. There, West won one vote.

Tags: , , , ,

