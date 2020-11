Tennessee Voters Showed Up for Kanye West

click to enlarge Kanye West/Twitter

Donald Trump won Tennessee, but Kanye West won its heart.With 10,256 votes for him here, Tennesseans pulled the lever for West more than voters of any other state. Minnesota had the next-highest vote total for West with 7,654 votes cast for him there. Kentucky was next with 6,259 votes cast for West.Here is West’s national total, according to Vulture Arkansas: 4,040Colorado: 6,127Idaho: 3,092Iowa: 3,197Kentucky: 6,259Louisiana: 4,894Minnesota: 7,654Mississippi: 3,117Oklahoma: 5,590Tennessee: 10,195Utah: 4,311Vermont: 1,255West was Tennessee’s fourth-highest vote-getter. He was sandwiched between independent Jo Jorgensen (29,806 votes) and Independent Don Blankenship (5,350 votes).West came in fourth in Shelby County , too. Here, he won 1,598 votes, coming behind Jorgenson (2,418 votes) and above write-in candidates (1,160 votes).Davidson County (Nashville) secured the most votes for West. There, he won 2,590.West won votes in all of Tennessee's 95 counties . He scored the lowest in Hancock County (Sneedville), which is north of Knoxville on the Virginia border. There, West won one vote.