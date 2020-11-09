Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, November 9, 2020

Daily Virus Case Count Among Highest on Record

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM

New virus case numbers rose by 566 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 39,990.

The new figure is among the highest daily cases counts on record. However, these numbers were erratic last week as state officials conducted some computer updates.

Total current active cases of the virus — the number people known to have COVID-19 in the county — was 2,851 Monday morning. The figure peaked above 2,000 only three weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September. The new active case count represents 7.1 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 580,672 have been given here.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the last time the figure was reported. The average rate of positive tests for the week of October 25th was 8.8 percent. That's up over the 8.6 percent rate recorded for the week of October 18th. The new weekly average rate is the highest since mid-August, just as cases began to fall from a mid-July spike that had a weekly average positive rate of 12.7 percent. The new weekly positive average marks the fifth straight week that the rate has climbed.



Total deaths now stand at 589. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 8,057 contacts in quarantine.
