Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Memphis Police Department Warns: "Click It or Ticket"

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge ALEXANDRIA GILLIOTT
  • Alexandria Gilliott

The Memphis Police Department(MPD) will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), to crack down on seatbelt offenses going into the Thanksgiving holiday. The move is a part of a nationwide initiative from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide mobilization of law enforcement agencies.

Called the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, MPD will be out in high numbers ensuring that drivers and passengers are buckled in. In the state of Tennessee, the driver and front-seat passengers are required by law to wear seatbelts. Children under 18 are required to wear seatbelts regardless of their position in the car. Tennessee law does not require adult back seat passengers to buckle up.

“During the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” said Colonel Keith Watson “By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run from November 16th to the 29th.


