Tennessee Senate Republicans Stand With Trump on Voting "Irregularities"

No winner of 2020’s presidential election should be declared until voting “irregularities” have been investigated and court appeals have been exhausted, according to some of Tennessee’s top lawmakers.Twenty-four members of the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus members signed a letter issued Tuesday stating they stand “absolutely and unequivocally with President Donald J. Trump as he contests the unofficial results of the presidential election of 2020.” The letter was sent at least to members of the press but was not addressed to any entity or organization.The ultimate result of the election, they said, remains “uncertain.” The lawmakers cited unsupported claims of voting “irregularities” in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada.” An election winner should not be declared for any candidate, they said, ”until these irregularities have been thoroughly investigated and court appeals have been exhausted.”They also believe the coronavirus pandemic led to “an extraordinary amount of absentee ballots and voting by mail. Thanks to this and “razor-thin margins,” a winner in the election should not yet be called.“While this election may have been ’called’ by various media outlets, the election process is far from over,” reads the letter.Like Al Gore in the 2000 election, Tennessee Senate Republicans said President Donald Trump has another month to contest the election through recounts and litigation.”This is an important election,” the Republicans said. “There is no reason to come to a premature conclusion with this many lingering questions. While the results of most presidential elections are clear on or around election day, the results become official only when the presidential electors vote in December.“President Trump has a right to challenge the results of this election until at least that point. We support him in doing so and encourage all Tennesseans and Americans to be patient until the result of this election can be determined.”