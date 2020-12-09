Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Parents Indicted After Accidental Shooting

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 1:10 PM

The office of Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced today that Latria Johnson, 28, and her boyfriend Lindsey Williams, 27, have been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment following the accidental shooting death of 9-year-old Xavier Jackson by his 13-year-old cousin, the son of the couple. 

District Attorney Amy Weirich
The shooting occurred in March at the Canterbury Woods Apartments near Cordova while the couple were out shopping.

Inside the apartment, the unnamed 13-year-old picked up his father’s loaded handgun from the master bedroom. The gun discharged accidentally striking Jackson in the face and killing him. The gun had been left unattended and unsecured.

The case is being handled by Stacy McEndree of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 6, which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 15 and in Criminal Court Division 10.

