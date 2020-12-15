Six Restaurants Closed on COVID-19 Violations

click to enlarge MIchael Donahue

Carolina Watershed was one of six restaurants closed this weekend by the Shelby County Health Department.

The Shelby County Health Department closed six more restaurants over the weekend for violations of COVID-19 rules.The restaurants will each be closed 14 days, "due to multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions" of restrictions in the most-recent health directive."This is based on enforcement inspections conducted Friday, December 11th and Saturday, December 12th," the health department said in a statement. "The locations may petition to reopen by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the health directive."Health department officials said it would provide "additional comments in terms of specifics but all of the businesses are aware of those reasons."• Chardonnay Bistro - 4205 Hacks Cross (Memphis)• El Corral - 3870 Macon Road (Memphis)• Agavos - 2924 Walnut Grove (Memphis)• Carolina Watershed - 141 E. Carolina Avenue (Memphis)• Legacy Bar & Grill - 11695 US 70 (Arlington)• Smoker's Abbey - 2382 N. Germantown Parkway (Cordova)