Details are still few at this point, but "98.1 The Max" radio personality Chris Jarman has died in what his on-air partner Danni Bruns called "a tragic accident."Jarman posted on Facebook Monday night that he'd slipped on some wet leaves and broken his ankle. Social media posts on Tuesday night said Jarman had been sent to an ICU in Batesville, Arkansas. That detail has not been confirmed as yet.Bruns announced the news in a post on The Max Facebook page Former co-worker and radio personality Drake Hall posted this tweet.Thewill follow up with further details when we learn them.