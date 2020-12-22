New Virus Cases Rise by 905

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 905 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 62,334.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to a record 6,929. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 11.1 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 8,520 tests have been given here in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here since March now total 789,488. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Monday morning, acute care beds were 89 percent full in area hospitals with 249 beds available. Of the 2,089 patients in acute care beds now, 360 of them were COVID-19 positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 95 percent full with 24 beds available. Of the 423 patients in ICU beds now, 180 were COVID-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly. The average positive of test results for the week of December 6th was 12.4 percent, down from the 12.1 percent rate recorded for the week of November 29th.Three new deaths were recorded since Monday morning and the number now stands at 821. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.