Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Museums’ COVID Closings Extend Into January

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Spring, Summer, Fall at the Brooks Museum by Wheeler Williams - JON W. SPARKS
  • Jon W. Sparks
  • Spring, Summer, Fall at the Brooks Museum by Wheeler Williams
Most museums are temporarily closing their doors due to recent COVID restrictions. This list will be updated as needed.
  • Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will remain closed until Wednesday, January 6th. This includes all public programming.
  • The National Civil Rights Museum is temporarily closed until further notice.
  • The Pink Palace Museum closes December 24th at 2 p.m. through January 23rd.
  • The Metal Museum buildings and grounds will remain closed through the New Year and will reopen to the public on Friday, January 8th.
  • Stax Museum will be closed from December 24th through January 4th.
  • The Dixon Gallery and Gardens will continue to be open except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. It has a strict capacity limit and requires guests to wear masks and social distance during their visit.

