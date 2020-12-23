Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Museums’ COVID Closings Extend Into January
By Jon W. Sparks
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Jon W. Sparks
Spring, Summer, Fall at the Brooks Museum by Wheeler Williams
Most museums are temporarily closing their doors due to recent COVID restrictions. This list will be updated as needed.
- Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will remain closed until Wednesday, January 6th. This includes all public programming.
- The National Civil Rights Museum is temporarily closed until further notice.
- The Pink Palace Museum closes December 24th at 2 p.m. through January 23rd.
- The Metal Museum buildings and grounds will remain closed through the New Year and will reopen to the public on Friday, January 8th.
- Stax Museum will be closed from December 24th through January 4th.
- The Dixon Gallery and Gardens will continue to be open except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. It has a strict capacity limit and requires guests to wear masks and social distance during their visit.
