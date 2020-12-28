Mariposas Extends Holiday Toy Drive

Mariposas Collective is extending collection for their annual toy drive until the end of the year. They are working in conjunction with the Cooper-Young Community Association and Memphis Made to serve about 150 kids and 30 babies. The group wants to ensure they collect enough toys for all of the children to receive a gift for Three Kings Day, on Jan 6, 2021.

click to enlarge The gang's all here!

Mariposas is a grassroots organization that provides relief for asylum seekers passing through Memphis via Greyhound buses. They provide shoes, toiletries and non-perishable foods throughout the year to those traveling.

People can bring unwrapped gifts for children ages 1-12 and drop them off at Memphis Made or Mariposas during the days/times listed below.



Memphis Made is at 761 Cooper Street, and Mariposas Collective is located in First Congregational Church at 1000 Cooper.

Memphis Made (business hours):

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Friday, 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, 1-10 p.m.

Sunday, 1-7 p.m.