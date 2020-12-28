Nationwide Poll Finds Tennesseans Unsatisfied with Work From Home

A nationwide poll found that Tennesseans were rated among the least happy Americans in a work-from-home (WFH) setting with the average employee rating their happiness at a 6.5/10, slightly below the national average of 6.6/10. South Dakotans took the crown as the happiest working from home, with most rating their happiness at a 9/10. West Virginia was a different story with work-from-home participants rating their happiness at just a 4.9/10 on average.



click to enlarge https://improb.com/

Tennesseans were found to be slightly below the national average while working from home

The poll, which was run by improb.com, polled 3,000 work-from-home employees across varying fields. Those in the education and charity industry were found to be some of the strongest detractors of work from home conditions, with participants reporting an average of 5.4 and 5.8 out of 10 in terms of happiness. Banking and tech were found to be fairly satisfied with working from home, as participants in those fields reported an average happiness of 6.8 and 6.6 out of 10.

Those in the IT field were the least satisfied with WFH conditions, scoring the lowest average happiness at 4.9 out of 10. On the flip side, law was found to be the profession with some of the happiest employees, with an average happiness of 7.1 out of 10.

While happiness is important, a universal phenomenon caused by WFH conditions is an extreme increase in the amount of time spent in and around the home. The survey found that on average workers were spending 3.7 days in a row without leaving home. The survey found that employees were more efficient when working from home, with 55 percent stating that they take fewer breaks than if they were in the office.

A surprising 61 percent of those surveyed said that they put in more hours each day at home than when they were physically working in their office, suggesting that the separation between work hours and off-hours can be harder to differentiate while working from home.