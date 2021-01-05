Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Tigers Game at UCF Postponed Due to COVID

From the University of Memphis Sport Information department:

Tonight’s [Tuesday] Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at UCF has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes at UCF, the American Athletic Conference announced this afternoon. Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.
click to enlarge Alex Lomax - LARRY KUZNIEWSKI
  • Larry Kuzniewski
  • Alex Lomax

This is the second-straight game the Tigers have had postponed due to a COVID-19 situation involving the opponent. Memphis was supposed to play at Temple Saturday morning, but that game was postponed as well.

Up next for Memphis is a return home to host SMU at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14th. The game can be seen on ESPNU. The Tigers are the only AAC school with just two home games in January. After the game against SMU, Memphis’ only other home game in the month is Jan. 21 against Wichita State.

Consistent with recommendations from local public health officials, Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis men’s basketball home games at FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice. For more information, please visit www.GoTigersGo.com.

