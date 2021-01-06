Incredible Pizza, Hookah Bars Closed on Virus Violations

click to enlarge City of Memphis/Facebook

Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph

Eight businesses were closed by the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) Monday on violations of the newest COVID-19 health directive.The businesses will all be closed for two weeks, allowed to open again on Monday, January 18th. SCHD said the closings came after "multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions" of the newest health directive, based on investigations from January 1st-3rd.However, the SCHD refused to give any details as to the reasons for the closings but said "all of the businesses are aware of those reasons." The health department has never given specifics in closings like these."These establishments will remain closed until they are approved to reopen by the health officer," reads a statement from the health department. "The locations may petition to reopen by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the health directive. Each establishment was given instructions on how to submit their plans."• Stogies — 8556 Macon Cove Road• Vibe Lounge & Grill/Trep & Glow Point Night — 3141 New Horn Lake Road• One Block North — 645 Marble Avenue• Blow Hookah & Cigar Bar — 815 Exocet Drive• Royal Hookah Lounge — 5798 Raleigh-Lagrange Road• Rumba Hookah #2 — 3920 Park Avenue• Incredible Pizza — 1245 N. Germantown Pkwy.• James' Lounge — 3172 Summer Avenue