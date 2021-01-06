Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Shelby County Running Out of COVID-19 Vaccines

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge Shelby County Health Department nurse Janice Stahl, RN was first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Stahl provides COVID-19 testing at the Collierville clinic and Shelby Farms clinic. - SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Shelby County Health Department/Facebook
  • Shelby County Health Department nurse Janice Stahl, RN was first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Stahl provides COVID-19 testing at the Collierville clinic and Shelby Farms clinic.

Shelby County is running out of COVID-19 vaccine doses and leaders here aren't sure when they'll get more.

Shelby County Health Department director Alisa Haushalter said Tuesday her department had received 12,000 doses from the state. The original amount of Shelby County doses was smaller. But two other areas of the state were not yet ready to receive their shipments and, when asked by state officials, Shelby County accepted them, bringing the total here to 12,000.  
click to enlarge Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department - CITY OF MEMPHIS/FACEBOOK
  • City of Memphis/Facebook
  • Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department


In the first seven days, health care workers here administered doses to 9,500 people. The rest were to be given in the next week. It seems they have been, according to a statement from Haushalter Wednesday afternoon, and the county is running out.  

"We are currently administering the last doses in our first allocation of vaccine from the state," Haushalter said in a statement. "We have made multiple requests for more vaccine. However, at this time, we have not received word from the state regarding when we will receive additional vaccine and how much we will receive.

"We are hopeful that this will change and that more information will be provided. When we receive additional information, we will provide updates. When we receive additional vaccine, we will distribute the vaccine following the phased criteria established by the state.

