Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Civil Rights Activist, Author, and Academic Miriam DeCosta-Willis Dies

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM

Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis, a trailblazing activist, distinguished academic, and prolific author died Thursday at her home. She was 86. 

Dr. DeCosta-Willis was honored last month with a historical marker that will be placed on the University of Memphis campus. It celebrates her being the first Black professor at the school even though years before, in 1957, she was denied entrance to then-Memphis State University because of her race.
click to enlarge Miriam DeCosta-Willis
  • Miriam DeCosta-Willis
In a Memphis magazine profile in 2019, she talked about her life in social justice reform and her writing. “I kept on being rebellious," she said, "but my activism took the form of my books because I was very influenced by other liberation movements in the 1970s, particularly the feminist rebellion and the gay rebellion. I protested in front of the White House and participated in the gay rights movement."

U of M President M. David Rudd said in a statement, “We are forever grateful for the remarkable courage, sacrifice and service of Dr. DeCosta-Willis over many years at the University of Memphis. There are moments in the history of every institution that need to be memorialized. The great courage of Dr. DeCosta-Willis is one of those moments that will forever be remembered on our campus."

In more than 40 years in academia, she also taught at LeMoyne-Owen College, Howard University, George Mason University, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She authored or edited 15 books, including Notable Black Memphians and Black Memphis Landmarks.

In 1955, she married attorney Russell B. Sugarmon, with whom she had four children — Tarik, Elena, Erika, and Monique — and in 1972, she married attorney A. W. Willis, who predeceased her. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be for immediate family. Donations may be sent to the U of M Miriam DeCosta Sugarmon Scholarship Fund at supportum.memphis.edu/decostascholarship.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 7-13
Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian
No Tears Suite: Memorializing the Little Rock Nine With Jazz
The Tiger in the Bathroom
New Year, New You: Ways to be Your Best Self in 2021
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation