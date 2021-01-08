COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 1,000, Weekly Positivity Average Skyrockets

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 898 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 72,626.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to 6,977. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 9.6 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 6,027 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Now, 858,485 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Thursday, acute care beds were 93 percent full in area hospitals with 175 beds available. Of the 2,218 patients in acute care beds now, 460 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 95 percent full with 22 beds available. Of the 387 patients in ICU beds now, 154 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate skyrocketed to another record high. The average positive of test results for the week of December 27th was 17.5 percent, rising nearly three percentage points over the then-record 14.3 percent weekly average recorded for December 20th.Thirty-one new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. However, the health department said the deaths span from December 24th to January 5th. The total death toll now stands at 1,003, marking another grim milestone for the pandemic in Shelby County.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.